Insider Buying: JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) insider Michael Hughes bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,190 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £41,650 ($57,543.52).

Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (JMF) traded up GBX 1,168.30 ($16.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,180 ($16.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.27 and a P/E ratio of 400.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 955.26 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,225 ($16.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investment in medium-sized companies listed in the United Kingdom. The Company specializes in investment in Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) 250 companies, using long and short-term borrowings to increase returns to shareholders.

