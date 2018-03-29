Insider Buying: Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE) Chairman Buys $52,925.40 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 3,630 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $52,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Phillip Goldstein bought 1,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,920.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Phillip Goldstein bought 1,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:SPE) opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

SPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Special Opportunities Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Special Opportunities Fund in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve total return. The Fund’s investment portfolio consists of investment companies, common stocks, commodity partnerships, preferred stocks, money market funds, corporate notes, liquidating trusts, corporate bonds, promissory notes, senior unsecured notes, warrants and rights.

