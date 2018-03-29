Insider Buying: Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Insider Acquires C$31,600.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) insider Brian Battison bought 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,600.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.98. The company has a market cap of $411.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of C$95.41 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Paradigm Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-buying-taseko-mines-ltd-tko-insider-acquires-c31600-00-in-stock.html.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.