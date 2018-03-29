Insider Buying: Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) CEO Acquires 7,239 Shares of Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,013.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,504 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $32,968.96.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $57,064.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 1,619 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $9,244.49.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,487 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $30,946.68.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,857 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $55,692.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,301 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $23,655.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 16,550 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 229,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,420. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. a business development company, invests in middle-market companies located in the US with revenues of less than $200 million, enterprise values of less than $300 million, experienced management team, strong competitive positions and profitable cash flows. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of computer software & hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, diversified technology, medical device technology, information technology infrastructure or services, internet, telecommunications & equipment and media.

