Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Insider Brian S. Fetterolf Purchases 4,000 Shares

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) insider Brian S. Fetterolf bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) remained flat at $$23.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.07, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

