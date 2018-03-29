Insider Buying: US Gold Corp (USAU) VP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) VP David C. Mathewson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 420,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 471,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,500. US Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut US Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp., formerly Dataram Corporation, is a United States focused gold exploration and development company. The Company operates projects in Nevada and Wyoming. The Company’s projects include Keystone, Gold Gold Bar North and Copper King. Keystone is located on the prolific Cortez Gold Trend mineral trends.

