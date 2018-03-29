Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Market Limited (UEM) Insider Buys £8,074 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Market Limited (LON:UEM) insider Garth Milne purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £8,074 ($11,155.02).

Garth Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Garth Milne purchased 31,342 shares of Utilico Emerging Market stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £57,355.86 ($79,242.69).

Utilico Emerging Market Limited (LON:UEM) opened at GBX 212 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.27 and a PE ratio of 623.53. Utilico Emerging Market Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 194.88 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

About Utilico Emerging Market

Utilico Emerging Markets Limited is an exempted closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide long-term total return through a flexible investment policy that permits it to make investments in infrastructure, utility and related sectors, mainly in emerging markets. The Company’s investments include (but are not limited to) water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service companies, rail, roads, any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics and in any new infrastructure or utilities, which may arise mainly in emerging markets.

