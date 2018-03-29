Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Kaltenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $490,737.50.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,410. The company has a market cap of $21,605.89, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

