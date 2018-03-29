Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Insider Sells $173,532.50 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $173,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,601.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a negative net margin of 731.60%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,489,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 345,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 142,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-selling-agios-pharmaceuticals-agio-insider-sells-173532-50-in-stock.html.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.