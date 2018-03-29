Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) SVP Laurie Keating Sells 1,562 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $234,034.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 13th, Laurie Keating sold 20,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00.

ALNY stock traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,140.48, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) SVP Laurie Keating Sells 1,562 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-selling-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-svp-sells-1562-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.