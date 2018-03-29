Insider Selling: Alteryx (AYX) Chairman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $534,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $563,200.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $524,200.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. 498,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,145. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2,069.59 and a P/E ratio of -79.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,001,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 636,948 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 333,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

