Insider Selling: Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Sells 500,000 Shares

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Nicolas Bourgeois sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$265,000.00.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE ATE) remained flat at $C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,970. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.60% and a negative net margin of 94.01%. The company had revenue of C$2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine. The Company’s segments include Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix, which is a marketer and distributor of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

