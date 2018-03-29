Insider Selling: Autodesk (ADSK) VP Sells 2,746 Shares of Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) VP Paul D. Underwood sold 2,746 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $350,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.58. 4,261,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $28,013.65, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,094,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,303,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Autodesk by 3,910.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,243,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $251,881,000 after buying an additional 2,187,774 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Autodesk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,876,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $196,712,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $188,694,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.52.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

