Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) insider Sarmad N. El Zaouk sold 8,378 shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £13,488.58 ($18,635.78).

Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Thursday. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.50 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of $321.38 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

Get Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (BRFI) Insider Sells £13,488.58 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-selling-blackrock-frontiers-inv-tst-plc-brfi-insider-sells-13488-58-in-stock.html.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.