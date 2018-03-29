Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Insider Maurice H. Tenney Sells 10,000 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 552,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,942.45, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.97. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

