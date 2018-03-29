Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Insider S P. Iv Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $123,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,523.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ CRZO) traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 990,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,142. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,266.85, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRZO shares. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,261,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,717 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 784,124 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,102.0% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,122,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,158,000 after acquiring an additional 262,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,560,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

