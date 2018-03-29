Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $206,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $344,157.84.

On Thursday, March 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $217,280.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $185,840.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $179,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $174,880.00.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE CIEN) traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,859. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3,730.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 169.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,217,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 2,652,791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,982,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,822,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,594,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 459,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after buying an additional 2,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,962,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ciena to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

