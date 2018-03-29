Insider Selling: Clean Harbors (CLH) Insider Sells 42,666 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) insider Alan S. Mckim sold 42,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $2,195,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,609 shares in the company, valued at $208,712,533.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors (NYSE CLH) traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 276,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The firm has a market cap of $2,741.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

