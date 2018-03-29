Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) CEO Sells $396,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,258,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $193,800.00.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1,498.77, a PE ratio of -613.88 and a beta of 0.94. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.62 million. Diodes had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

