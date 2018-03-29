Vivek Khemka Sells 6,000 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH) Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vivek Khemka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Vivek Khemka sold 110 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $5,432.90.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17,376.19, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.11. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 424,917 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 101.2% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 787,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 396,290 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $14,325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 382,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 264,461 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on DISH Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

