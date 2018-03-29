Paul Joseph Chapman Sells 78,325 Shares of Gap Inc (GPS) Stock

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $2,526,764.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,320. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,872.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $85,153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of GAP by 305.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,624,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $56,689,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,231,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,739,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

