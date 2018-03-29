Insider Selling: Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $579,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 697,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,978. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,754.12, a PE ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

