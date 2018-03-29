Insider Selling: Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) VP Sells 2,721 Shares of Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $87,289.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 76,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,127. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $4,083.94, a PE ratio of -989.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDTI. Garelick Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $20,343,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,777,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after acquiring an additional 614,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 359,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,016.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 339,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

