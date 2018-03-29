Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Director Barbara Gayle Duncan Sells 2,000 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barbara Gayle Duncan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 4,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 50,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.78, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 8.00. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 171.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 123.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,096 shares in the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 558.9% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 120.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

