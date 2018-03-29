KVH Industries (KVHI) VP Robert J. Balog Sells 1,570 Shares

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) VP Robert J. Balog sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $16,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KVH Industries (KVHI) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 3,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,543. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.83. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 73.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

