Michael J. Marien Sells 2,200 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ MFSF) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643. The company has a market cap of $307.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

