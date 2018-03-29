Insider Selling: New Look Vision Group Inc (BCI) Insider Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) insider Mario Pageau sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00.

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.50. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436. The company has a market capitalization of $526.62, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.62. New Look Vision Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$26.70 and a 52-week high of C$37.19.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.11. New Look Vision Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of C$67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.36 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of New Look Vision Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-selling-new-look-vision-group-inc-bci-insider-sells-2400-shares-of-stock.html.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc is a Canada-based provider of eye care products and services. The Company’s products include sunglasses, eyeglasses, ophthalmic glasses and contact lenses. It has four main banners: New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and iVision. New Look Eyewear banner operates over 80 stores in the major cities of the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa Region.

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.