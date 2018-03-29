Brian W. Jones Sells 3,239 Shares of Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,239 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $329,924.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ STRA) opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,116.35, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Strayer Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Strayer Education’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Strayer Education Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strayer Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strayer Education by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Strayer Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strayer Education from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Strayer Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Sunday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brian W. Jones Sells 3,239 Shares of Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-selling-strayer-education-inc-stra-insider-sells-329924-54-in-stock-updated.html.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.