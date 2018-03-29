Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) CFO Sells $229,824.00 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Jane Henderson sold 15,416 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $341,464.40.

On Monday, March 19th, Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.03, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

