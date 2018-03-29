Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc (XBIT) VP Sells $43,003.52 in Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) VP Queena Han sold 9,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $43,003.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 23rd, Queena Han sold 80,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $378,400.00.

XBiotech Inc (XBIT) opened at $5.11 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XBiotech by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XBiotech by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating a range of different diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, Xilonix (MABp1), which is derived from a natural human immune response.

