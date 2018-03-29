Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inspired Energy (INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 18.85 ($0.26) on Thursday. Inspired Energy has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 24.25 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 and a P/E ratio of 1,884.99.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC provides energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) energy users. The Company’s segments include The Corporate division (Corporate), The SME division (SME) and PLC costs. The Corporate segment includes operations of Inspired Energy Solutions Limited, Direct Energy Purchasing Limited, Wholesale Power UK Limited and STC Energy and Carbon Holdings Limited.

