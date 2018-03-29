Integra lifesciences (IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Integra lifesciences from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 32,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,764,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $827,995.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,765 shares of company stock worth $4,314,208. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra lifesciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra lifesciences by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. 295,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,754. The stock has a market cap of $4,365.85, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Integra lifesciences has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.64 million. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

