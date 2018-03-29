IntenseCoin (ITNS) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, IntenseCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One IntenseCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. IntenseCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,241.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IntenseCoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.02511780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023510 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006923 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000726 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About IntenseCoin

IntenseCoin (CRYPTO:ITNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 404,122,774 coins. IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin. IntenseCoin’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IntenseCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling IntenseCoin

IntenseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase IntenseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntenseCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IntenseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IntenseCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IntenseCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.