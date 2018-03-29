IntenseCoin (CRYPTO:ITNS) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, IntenseCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One IntenseCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IntenseCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,287.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02478540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023169 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006890 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About IntenseCoin

IntenseCoin (ITNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 404,122,774 coins. IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin. The official website for IntenseCoin is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IntenseCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight algorithm. “

IntenseCoin Coin Trading

IntenseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy IntenseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntenseCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IntenseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

