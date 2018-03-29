Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestle in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nestle SA (NSRGY) traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. 29,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,882. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

