Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,450,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI) traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,273,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,047,189. The stock has a market cap of $4,680.00 and a PE ratio of -44.40. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

