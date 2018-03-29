Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,250 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF comprises about 1.0% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA EMQQ) traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 167,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,032. Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

