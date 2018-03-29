International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Jeremy Ross sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

Jeremy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Battery Metals alerts:

On Friday, March 16th, Jeremy Ross purchased 30,000 shares of International Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$12,300.00.

International Battery Metals Ltd (IBAT) traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.42. 100,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. International Battery Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Sells C$14,400.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/international-battery-metals-ltd-ibat-director-jeremy-ross-sells-30000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About International Battery Metals

International Battery Metals Ltd, formerly Rheingold Exploration Corp (Rheingold), is an exploration-stage resource exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring for gold in the Rainy River district of northwestern Ontario. Its properties include Pattullo Property and Millen Mountain Property.

Receive News & Ratings for International Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.