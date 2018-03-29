Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.07 Million Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 71.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of IBM by 23.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of IBM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,637,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM (IBM) traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.23. 444,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $176.33. The firm has a market cap of $139,934.61, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IBM to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

