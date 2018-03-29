International Consoltd Airlns Grp (ICAGY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) is one of 42 public companies in the “TRANSPORT-AIR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare International Consoltd Airlns Grp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Consoltd Airlns Grp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14 International Consoltd Airlns Grp Competitors 370 1520 2307 166 2.52

As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies have a potential upside of 11.64%. Given International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Consoltd Airlns Grp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 19.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Consoltd Airlns Grp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion $2.26 billion 3.78 International Consoltd Airlns Grp Competitors $13.51 billion $896.19 million 10.00

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Consoltd Airlns Grp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09% International Consoltd Airlns Grp Competitors 6.26% 32.39% 5.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Consoltd Airlns Grp peers beat International Consoltd Airlns Grp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

