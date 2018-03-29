International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (ICAGY) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 10,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,467. The company has a market cap of $7,233.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

