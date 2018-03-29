International Game Technology (IGT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Game Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3478579060033 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,173. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $5,475.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.21%.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/international-game-technology-igt-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18.html.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.