Kepler Capital Markets Raises Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price hoisted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 5,190 ($71.70) to GBX 5,300 ($73.22) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,520 ($62.45) to GBX 5,450 ($75.30) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,763 ($65.81) to GBX 5,646 ($78.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,350 ($60.10) to GBX 4,750 ($65.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,676.62 ($64.61).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,697 ($64.89) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,826 ($52.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,470 ($75.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $8,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,668.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a GBX 47.80 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $23.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jean-Michel Valette purchased 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,012 ($69.25) per share, with a total value of £5,613.44 ($7,755.51).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company’s segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers.

