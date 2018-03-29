INTL Fcstone (INTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut INTL Fcstone from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

INTL Fcstone stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. INTL Fcstone has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.69, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter.

In other INTL Fcstone news, insider Brian T. Sephton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,074 shares of company stock worth $2,994,731. 20.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at $15,503,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “INTL Fcstone (INTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/intl-fcstone-intl-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.