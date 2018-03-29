InvestFeed (IFT) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $19,591.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00704585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00145984 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029258 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed was first traded on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta, CoinExchange, YoBit, Gatecoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

