Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $277.06 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $276.41 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

3/12/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.09 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $270.50 price target on the stock.

2/19/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.77 price target on the stock.

2/16/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $250.39 price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $246.84 price target on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $220.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $253.00.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $15.50 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $300.00.

2/8/2018 – NVIDIA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

2/5/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $246.84 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $234.76 price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $230.61 price target on the stock.

1/24/2018 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A look at the world’s leading graphics chipmaker, NVIDIA’s last one year price performance shows that the company has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to, thanks to the company’s positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. NVIDIA’s sustained efforts toward attaining robust position in several emerging industries such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep learning and driverless cars industry, makes us optimistic about its growth prospect. NVIDIA’s innovative product pipeline and strength in gaming and high-end notebook GPUs remain the positives. The company’s focus on GRID platforms can increase GPU adoption in data centers, giving it an advantage against its competitors.”

1/22/2018 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $224.49 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $242.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,118,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,995.91, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $254.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $3,944,784.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total value of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,883,276 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

