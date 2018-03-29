Investors Buy Hospital Co. of America (HCA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $110.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.65 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hospital Co. of America had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Hospital Co. of America traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $97.00

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho began coverage on Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Hospital Co. of America from $9.26 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hospital Co. of America from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

The company has a market cap of $34,091.12, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,655.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 389,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,402,644.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $5,526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

