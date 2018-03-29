Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Red Hat (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,896 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 585% compared to the average volume of 1,153 put options.

Red Hat (NYSE RHT) opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27,097.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Red Hat has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $167.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

RHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Red Hat from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on Red Hat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on Red Hat to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,065 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

