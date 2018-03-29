Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GGP (GGP)

GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 558% compared to the average volume of 542 put options.

Shares of GGP (NYSE GGP) opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. GGP has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,216.91, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GGP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. GGP’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGP shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price objective on GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 115,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 391,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 246,484 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

