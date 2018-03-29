Investors Sell Las Vegas Sands (LVS) on Strength (LVS)

Traders sold shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $73.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $144.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.22 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Las Vegas Sands had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Las Vegas Sands traded up $1.12 for the day and closed at $71.90

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,531.27, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 185,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 161,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

